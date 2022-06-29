'That's not how democracy works': Democrats dismayed as SCOWIS rules squatting DNR board member can stay

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats in the governor's office and state Department of Justice have few options following a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling Wednesday finding a member of the Natural Resources Board (NRB) can stay, even though his term expired more than a year ago.
In a 4-3 decision, the court's conservative majority ruled Dr. Frederick Prehn can remain on the NRB, which oversees the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Under the ruling, Prehn can remain on the board until the Senate confirms his replacement.
Prehn, a Wausau dentist, was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker. His six-year term expired in May 2021. Emails obtained by an environmental advocacy group found Prehn consulted with GOP legislative leaders, who advised him to stay on the board.
In the majority opinion, the court rejected Democrats' argument Prehn's spot became vacant once his term expired.
"The expiration of Prehn's term on the DNR Board does not create a vacancy," the opinion, written by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, read. "Until his successor is nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate...Prehn may be removed by the Governor only for cause."
Attorney General Josh Kaul assailed the ruling during a press conference Wednesday at the Capitol, calling it a "warning sign" for the future of democracy in Wisconsin.
"We now have an appointee who, apparently, can stay on this board as long as he chooses. Think about that," Kaul said. "In a democracy, this is not a country where we have kings, but Dr. Prehn, apparently, gets to choose how long he gets to stay there."
Prehn celebrated the ruling in a statement he released Wednesday, saying he planned to stay on the board.
"This decision by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin settles the question of NRB member nomination AND confirmation process," Prehn wrote. "This should allow the NRB and DNR administration to continue its work for the people of Wisconsin. I will continue to be ready; there is much work to do!"
Evers appointed Sandra Dee Nass to replace Prehn in April 2021 but the GOP-controlled Senate has refused to give her a confirmation hearing. Prehn's presence on the board means, by a 4-3 edge, Walker appointees still outnumber those put on the board by Gov. Tony Evers.
“Today’s decision continues to underscore the erosion of democratic institutions at the hands of Republicans in this state," Evers said in a statement. "It’s wrongheaded, it’s shortsighted, and it’s politics at its most dangerous.”
The conservative advantage on the NRB means liberals are unable to enact preferred policies, such as stricter wolf hunting quotas and broader regulations for PFAS, where the NRB rejected proposed pollution standards for groundwater, which is the source of drinking water for a third of Wisconsin families.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) declined to be interviewed Wednesday.
100+ appointments ignored
According to a 27 News review of an appointee list provided by the governor's office, Senate Republicans have yet to confirm 133 of Evers' appointees. The Senate has confirmed more than 180 appointees.
Last September, the Senate confirmed 39 Evers appointees. At the time, LeMahieu avoided addressing those named in Evers' first two years, blaming Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, who was Senate majority leader during that time.
"We were taking our time going over the secretary appointees because we had five or six new caucus members and a special election," LeMahieu said at the time. "So we're giving members the time to talk to the appointees."
That doesn't explain Nass, who was appointed in April 2021. An aide for Sen. Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay), who chairs the Senate's natural resources committee, said Kapenga made the decision to refer Nass' appointment to the Senate's organization committee, which LeMahieu and Kapenga lead.
The NRB's next scheduled meeting is either August 9 or 10 at a location to be determined later.