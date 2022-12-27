'That's not how it is': Vos rules out direct citizen vote on abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- When the Wisconsin legislature begins a new session next week, one of the most high-profile items before lawmakers is the state's abortion ban.
While state government could take several different paths, Wisconsin's top GOP lawmaker has ruled out letting citizens directly decide the fate of a ban currently on the books.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said in an interview he will not support an effort to change the state constitution to legalize direct ballot initiatives, which allow for a referendum where voters could either adopt or reject laws.
"We don't legislate that way. That's not how it is," Vos said. "We elect people to make decisions, look at the nuances, craft the wording. We don't do it through referenda. So, I certainly don't support that."
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said last fall on the campaign trail he believed citizens should directly decide how their states restrict abortion, if at all. He'd previously voted for 20-week federal bans.
Democratic Gov. Evers cited Johnson's new stance when calling for a special session in September.
Evers called on lawmakers to take up a proposed constitutional amendment allowing direct citizen votes on state laws. Republicans gaveled out of the session without acting on Evers' proposal.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that overturned federal abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, the spotlight shifted to laws at the state level. In Wisconsin, abortion providers stopped operating under an 1849 ban that makes it a felony to perform an abortion.
The only exception to the Wisconsin ban is for cases where a mother's life is at risk. Some Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said they support adding exceptions for cases of rape and incest.
"I think those are where the vast majority of where the public is. So, we're willing to be flexible," Vos said in an interview.
Vos said he would also support lawmakers adding language that more clearly defines when a mother's life would be deemed at risk.
"We probably need to redefine that, so, it's crystal clear," Vos said. "Not like it was in the 1849 law before we had organ transplants and the world was different.
Ultimately, what a new bill looks like, or if lawmakers seek to amend the 1849 ban, will depend on what Republicans in both the Assembly and Senate can agree to. Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said he would advocate in caucus for adding rape and incest exceptions.
"We certainly gotta talk through that, and see where folks are," Born said.
Democrats are focused on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where an April election could shift the court to having a progressive majority. Liberals are confident, should that happen, the court would strike down the 1849 ban.
"I think what we are focused on right now is restoring Wisconsin to the place that we were prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said in an interview the supreme court election is more significant than the 2022 midterms, which included races for governor and U.S. Senate.
Agard said the court election will have a longer-lasting effect on the issues of abortion and redistricting, where Republicans have drawn districts in a way that has boosted their majority in the legislature.
"Democracy in Wisconsin is on a knife's edge right now," Agard said. "And the supreme court election plays a big role in ensuring that we're protecting that."
Agard agreed the best course of action for Democrats at the moment was to wait and see what happens with the supreme court, which is expected to eventually hear a challenge from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who argues the 1849 ban cannot be in effect because Republicans have since passed more recent abortion restrictions, including a 20-week ban.
Democrats also point to polls like a December national survey taken by the Marquette Law School. It found 67% of respondents said they were opposed to overturning Roe.
Republicans, including Vos, accuse Democrats of being out of step with the public by opposing any restrictions. A June 2021 Associated Press poll found 65% of respondents said abortion should generally be illegal after the first trimester.
Agard said government should not try to define when an abortion is permissible. Instead, Agard said the decision should always be left to individuals, even in late-term cases.
"This is not a situation where we believe there is room for negotiations or compromise," she said. "It's a highly personal decision."