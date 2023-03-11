That's right... another round of snow begins today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After more than a half a foot of snow fell across portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday, another round of snow is set to move in later today. The good news is, it'll be on the lighter side both in accumulations and snow type.
Our latest low is bringing blizzard warnings to parts of North Dakota but hasn't set any winter weather alerts in the coverage area. That could change so stay with 27 News; there are winter weather advisories in the Wausau and Eau Claire area.
Snow will begin to impact southern parts of the state no sooner 12pm and pick up throughout the afternoon. From the evening through the morning hours on Sunday is when most will see the snow fall, leading to accumulations ranging from a trace to around 4" of snow. Farther northeast will see the highest accumulations.
There'll be a brief break Sunday afternoon before a second round of snow moves through the area on the exiting low's cold front.
Highs this weekend will stay in the mid 30s.