'That's what they wanted them for': Former defense advisor to Ukraine says nation long feared all-out Russian invasion

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- For a two-year span, retired Army Col. Liam Collins traveled to Ukraine every four to six weeks. Watching the Russian invasion unfold over the past several days has left him pining to return once more.
"If my wife would've let me, I'd be over there right now," Collins said. "So at least I can understand what's going on on the ground and get a better sense of it."
Collins served as an executive officer for the nation's Senior Defense Advisor to Ukraine, retired Gen. John Abizaid. Collins described arranging meetings between Abizaid and top Ukrainian officials, including former President Petro Poroshenko.
In those conversations, which occurred during both the Obama and Trump administrations between 2016 and 2018, Collins said the Ukrainians constantly said they were worried Russian President Vladimir Putin would order all-out invasion far beyond the fighting that began with the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.
"It was definitely a concern of theirs and they wanted various weapon systems in addition to improving their own capabilities to defend against that," Collins said.
Collins said he and others relayed to the Pentagon that Poroshenko and Ukrainian defense officials sought anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry, specifically citing the need to protect the country from a Russian assault that would seek to install a puppet regime.
"When they got [Pentagon approval for the weapons] in 2017, it wasn't to put them on the east in the Donbas; they held them waiting for Russia to come across from the north," Collins said. "That's what they wanted them for back then - was to defend against a large-scale attack by Russia."
Collins, an Appleton native who moved his family to Waunakee after retiring from the Army in 2019, said it was too soon to draw any conclusions from the Russian military's failure to breach the capital city of Kyiv. He said even if the Russians eventually topple President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, maintaining control could prove far more difficult.
Collins added, from a pure risk-reward perspective, the decision to attack Ukraine makes no sense.
"There was nothing for him to gain strategically, no political objective he could really accomplish with an invasion," he said. "It was all downside risk."
At the same time, Collins and other experts on the region, said the act may well reflect desperation on Putin's part - sensing this could be his last change to retake former Soviet satellite states, especially one like Ukraine whose government has drifted further to the West.
Collins said his biggest concern going forward was what Putin might do if his military remains bogged down outside of key Ukrainian cities while sustaining major losses.
"I wonder how can he walk away from this if it's trending in a bad direction," Collins said. "How can he walk away with trying to portray this as a victory? Or will he double down and kind of go all in?"