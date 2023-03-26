'That's where we step in': Exotic pet surrenders protect pets and local ecology

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Madison who aren't able to care for their exotic pets were able to turn them over to the J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue and their partners Sunday.
"You can bring your unwanted exotic pet and drop them off no questions asked," J&R Director John Moyles said.
Moyles has been working with animals since the mid-90's and created a resource for some less typical companions.
"We focus on the kind of pets that the Humane Society doesn't typically deal with. There's not a lot of resources out there for people who want to get rid of an exotic pet like a fish, bird or reptile. So, that's where we step in," Moyles said.
Moyles hopes to curb the number of people releasing exotic pets into the wild--both for the animal's safety and local ecology.
"It snows in March so they [might] not live very long," Moyles said. "But on the other side of that coin, they could survive, and they could become an invasive species."
Moyles started these annual surrender events in Madison over five years ago. He says each year he's seen more and more need for rescues and sanctuaries like J&R and their partners.
"We have 18 events all over the state this year," Moyles said.
The rescues at Sunday's event care for animals like sugar gliders, turtles, hedgehogs, fish and more making sure if or when they're re-homed, they're in a safe and healthy place.
"When they give up their pet, they're not just going to just disappear into someone's basement," Moyles said. "We work really hard to vet our adopters. We make sure that the animal is legal where they live, we make sure that they have the proper equipment to take care of that animal for its whole life."
33 animals were rescued during Sunday's event and they are all adoptable on the J&R website. Click here to learn more.