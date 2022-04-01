Thaw today ahead of another round of snow this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll dry off today, but don't get used to it. Another round of slush on the way tomorrow.
Mostly sunny and milder in the mid 40s this afternoon, melting most of the snow we picked up Thursday. Clouds increase tonight in the low 30s ahead of a round of snow tomorrow morning bringing another 1-3" of heavy, wet accumulations with a trace-2" in central Wisconsin. A little light rain is possible in the afternoon with temps in the low 40s.
Drying on Sunday in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies with another snow/rain mix expected later in the evening through Monday morning with minor accumulations possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday ahead of another rain/mix chance Tuesday night through Thursday. Our damp pattern continues!