Thawing out this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures today will warm into the 30s for the first time in over a week.
Saturday will be a bit breezy at times as clouds increase through the day. We'll cool only into the upper 20s overnight before we warm into the 30s again for Sunday. A few flurries are possible tomorrow as a system passes to our north, but we should all stay mostly dry until late Monday.
By Monday night, we'll track our next weather system, but warmer weather will likely lead to mainly rain through Monday night. A few snowflakes could mix in early on Tuesday before we dry out. Temperatures should warm into the 40s on Wednesday ahead of another precipitation chance into Thursday. Above average temperatures will stick with us all week.