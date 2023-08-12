The 15th Annual Mini-Marathon runs back to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Runners in Madison put their minds to the miles Saturday as the 15th annual Mini-Marathon filled the streets.
The Madison Mini-Marathon teamed up with the Breast Cancer Recovery Organization to bring an even greater purpose to the highly anticipated run.
Along with working hard to raise money for breast cancer recovery, racers pushed themselves to finish strong at the 14th Mile finish line.
But before the finish-line, the half marathon and 5k took runners through some of Madison's most prominent landmarks.
The race route guided athletes as they navigated the Capitol Square, Dane County Farmer's Market, State Street, Camp Randall Stadium, Kohl Center, the Arboretum, Picnic Point and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Campus.
Audrey Masciopingo, a Madison native and first time runner in the Mini-Marathon, expressed her admiration of the Capitol City running scene.
There's "nothing like the Capitol Square, nothing like running along the lake and in the Arboretum. We just have so much shady and nice path to run on."
While the encapsulating environment and scenery motivated runners to push their limits, many of them postponed their showers for a little community time.
Set just after the finish line was a post-race party with live music and celebration. The Wisconsin Brewing Co. showed up with a courtesy beer for runners and drinks for the many supporters.