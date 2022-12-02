The $57 million man: What's in Luke Fickell's contract?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's new head football coach will earn considerably more than his predecessor, and an early divorce would be costly for both parties.
27 News obtained a copy of Luke Fickell's contract with the University of Wisconsin-Madison via the state's open records laws. The contract shows Fickell will earn $7.5 million for the 2023 season, with his salary ticking up by $100,000 each year.
Fickell will also make $2.5 million in upfront payments. Altogether, Fickell can earn $57 million over the course of the seven-year contract. Former Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was paid $5.25 million for his final year leading the football program. Chryst was fired in October.
The university will pay Fickell a $1 million upfront payment, then provide a $3 million annual salary. Most of Fickell's salary will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
The foundation's salary will begin at $4.5 million in 2023, then has the $100,000 yearly increases that climb up to $5.1 million in 2029.
An expensive breakup
Fickell owed the University of Cincinnati $3.5 million when he departed early to take the Wisconsin job. An early exit in Madison would be costly for both Fickell and the school.
If Fickell leaves Madison to take another job before April 2027, he'd owe the university $8 million. That buyout number drops to $5 million after April 2027.
If Wisconsin fires Fickell before the last game of the 2029 season, it would owe the coach $6.48 million.
Big wins, big bucks
The contract includes a number of incentives for Fickell guiding the Badgers to gridiron success. A triumph in the Big Ten title game would bring a $350,000 bonus.
If Wisconsin makes the about-to-expand College Football Playoff, Fickell would receive a $200,000 bonus. There are bonuses built in for success in the playoff.
Should the Badgers win a national championship, the playoff bonuses would add up to $1.45 million. Chryst's contract did not include any such bonuses.
Perks of the job
In addition to the salary and incentives, Fickell will receive $125,000 each year for "travel and entertainment fringe benefits."
Chryst did not receive such a perk, although he did have two automobile allowances and membership for his family at a country club. Fickell will receive those benefits too, plus his own suite at Camp Randall Stadium.