The 70s return for the weekend!

MADISON (WKOW) - After a week filled with excessive heat, temperatures have cooled into the 70s for the last weekend of August.
Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon when we warm into the middle 70s. Even overnight temperatures will be much cooler and more comfortable with forecast lows in the lower to middle 50s. We'll warm maybe a degree or two more for Sunday with a high of 76 expected.
Monday should warm to near 80 as a weak cold front approaches us. This system will bring a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms into Monday night, but rain chances don't look too impressive at this time.
We'll cool back into the 70s through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the lower 50s. However, summer is not over yet. Temperatures are expected to warm back above average into Labor Day Weekend.