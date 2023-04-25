'The Addams Family' comes to Sun Prairie East High School

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie East High School students are bringing The Addams Family to the stage.
In their first season as Sun Prairie East High School, more than 70 students are working together as cast and crew to perform the Broadway hit "The Addams Family" at the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Stage.
The performance will be at the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School on 888 Grove Street.
There are three remaining shows:
- Fri, Apr 28th, 2023 at 7:00 pm
- Sat, Apr 29th, 2023 at 7:00 pm
- Sun, Apr 30th, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Tickets for adults are $13 ($15 at the door), and students, seniors and military pay $10 ($12 at the door).