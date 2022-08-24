The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to host educational conference

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Wisconsin residents Wednesday August 24, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The conference is free and open to everyone. Organizers said it will allow participants to learn from health and caregiving experts in the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO.
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:
Early Detection and Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease – Recent research indicates that brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease begin long before dementia is diagnosed. Lindsay Clark, Ph.D., will discuss some of her research and challenges of early detection. She will share common dementia risk factors and offer strategies for risk reduction and intervention.
To register for the event visit their website at https://alzfdn.org/event/educating-america-tour-wisconsin-2/