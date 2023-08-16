The Amazing Acro-Cats visit the WKOW studio

MADISON (WKOW) – The Amazing Acro-Cats, featured in the Netflix series Cat People, are in Madison.
On Wednesday, Samantha Martin, Chief Training Human stopped by WKOW to show off her furry friends.
This troupe of trained domestic house cats, all former orphans, rescues, and strays, give a one-of-a-kind performance that includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, and performing other feats of agility and entertainment.
The Acro-Cats will be performing at the Bartell Theater in Madison August 18-20.
Tickets are still available.
