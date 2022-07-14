The blurry line between voting wrong or right; Are you violating the law?

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The confusion over how to properly turn in absentee ballots is growing in Wisconsin and doesn't appear to be going away.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a major decision deeming ballot drop boxes illegal, which raised questions about what is considered a legal way to turn in absentee ballots.
However, the justices decided not to rule on whether or not it's legal for someone to mail another person's ballot for them.
Instead, they've left it to local clerks to make the call.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell said he's both frustrated and confused with the court's decision.
Without a firm ruling, McDonnell isn't sure what to tell voters.
"It is a source of frustration, that's what the election commission is there for, to say 'Here is what we're all going to do," he said. "Instead what we have is a mishmash."
In a meeting, Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator, said her interpretation of the law is that voters can only mail their own absentee ballot.
"I think, as of right now, it is the voter is the one who is required to mail their ballot but, again, I would check with your local election official," Wolfe said.
The commission did clarify that Wolfe's comments aren't a policy statement or statutory interpretation, but rather a direct reference to state statutes on the topic.
McDonnell said he hopes something will be done soon to settle the uncertainty.
"What we need is a functioning government to just work out these rules and be consistent and we just don't have that," he added.
As for Dane County, McDonnell said he encourages voters to continue voting the way they typically would.