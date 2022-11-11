The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County receives $20,000 grant to address digital divide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County received a $20,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation in hopes of addressing the digital divide.
The grant will support the clubs after school programs which provides students in need access to devices, high-speed internet and computer software programs. These services are to help them build new academic skills and complete homework during the school year.
Michael Johnson is the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. He said their mission is to provide hope and opportunity for all the young people they serve.
"We know many of our youth face challenges having the digital resources they need to be successful in school. With this grant from the AT&T Foundation, we are excited to provide support to our youth who face digital divide barriers to academic success," Johnson said.
State President of AT&T Wisconsin Paul Weirtz said they believe all Americans, especially the youth, should be connected to the future.
“We know too many students face challenges to success due to digital barriers. The AT&T Foundation is proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County as they help bridge the digital divide for youth in need," Weirtz said.