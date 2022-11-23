'The calls should stop': DOJ announces settlement against extended vehicle warranty telemarketer

MADISON (WKOW) — With a settlement coming down against a telemarketing company, people should stop trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that it's entered into a settlement with N.C.W. C., Inc. after the company violated state telemarketing laws in marketing extended vehicle service plans to Wisconsin vehicle owners.
The DOJ sued the New Jersey based firm in April 2022 and hoped to spare Wisconsinites from these illegal interruptions.
“With this resolution, the unwanted, prohibited vehicle warranty telemarketing calls from N.C.W.C. and its third-party agents should stop,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wisconsin DOJ, along with our partners at DATCP, will continue working to ensure that telemarketing companies are held accountable when they fail to follow Wisconsin law.”
In the complaint, the DOJ alleged N.C.W.C. violated two laws. First, it alleges N.C.W.C. made thousands of telemarketing calls to Wisconsin numbers without being registered as a telephone solicitor as required by state law. Second, several thousand of these calls were to numbers listed on the Do-Not-Call registry, which also violates Wisconsin law.
The DOJ states the settlement is a consent judgement which includes a permanent injunction, civil forfeitures and reimbursement of the state’s costs of investigation and prosecution.
The permanent injunction requires N.C.W.C. to immediately stop all unregistered telemarketing activities in Wisconsin and stop its third-party agents from doing so as well. Additionally, the company will be required to make compliance contracts going forward, and it will be monitored for three years by making annual reports to the state.
N.C.W.C. will also pay a total of $350,000 to the state, and if it violates any provision of the injunction, it will immediately owe an additional $150,000.
You can read the full judgement online.