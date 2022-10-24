'The cat got scared and ran'; Family searching for pet lost in a Brodhead fire

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A Brodhead family is desperately searching for their cat who was lost in a fire Sunday afternoon.
For hours the Brodhead community watched as flames and smoke filled their downtown and three businesses were forced to shut down. Drone video captured the fire as nearly 10 different agencies worked to put it out.
According to officials, everyone got out safely and no one was injured. However, at least one person was left without a home.
"He's rough, he's not doing well, he lost everything that meant anything to him," Stephanie Nordeng said.
Nordeng's brother has lived in one of the units for nearly four years but all that changed in a matter of seconds when the building caught fire.
Nordeng told 27 News a place to live isn't the first thing on any of their minds right now. Instead, it's hoping her brother's cat Eevee is okay.
"He looked for the cat and the cat got scared and ran," she explained. "And by the time the fire department got there they said it's too bad you have to get out, we have no time left, you've got to go."
She said her brother fears his cat Eevee didn't make it out, but Nordeng isn't giving up.
"I imagine with everything that happened she's going to be traumatized and pretty skittish if she is still out there," Nordeng said. "I haven't talked to my brother to see if they've gone through the apartment to see if they could find any remains but I'm staying hopeful."
Now she's asking for help finding Eevee and keeping her fingers crossed for the best outcome. Nordeng said one half of Eevee's face is black and the other is tan and she has a striped coloring.
A GoFundMe to help Nordeng's brother get back on his feet has also been set up.