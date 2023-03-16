The 'Catfish Crew' comes to Madison to celebrate brotherhood, burgers and basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a group of friends from all over Wisconsin who have made going to the Boys' Basketball State Tournament a yearly tradition.
They call themselves the 'Catfish Crew,' after famous major league baseball player Catfish Hunter, and they've repped matching uniforms for over 37 years.
We sat down with them at Madison's Nitty Gritty where they were preparing for the first day of the tournament.
They told us they don't represent any team in particular; they just love cheering for them.
"We've watched every game for the 37 years, and we've never left early, we don't we don't skip any games to do anything. We watch them all," said John Herink of Hudson, Wisconsin.
But Herink says this year's reunion is a little different.
"There's only one sad part. Fritz -- who started on this -- passed away last week," he said.
The Catfish Crew has brought their kids and grandkids along to games and say they hope to pass the tradition onto the next generation and share the memories of brotherhood, burgers, and local basketball.