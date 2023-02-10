The Center for Black Excellence and Culture's founder calls on community to support project

MADISON (WKOW) -- A campaign is underway to build a center that spotlights the achievements of the Black community.

Around 30 years ago, Dr. Alex Gee had a vision to create a space to bring the Black community together, celebrate culture, and promote excellence.

Now that vision is coming to life, with the The Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

"This is going to help my community feel at home here, but it's going to help the broader community feel more hospitable," said Dr. Gee, Founder & CEO, The Center for Black Excellence and Culture. "I'm so proud of our community for getting behind this.”

The plan is for it to be built on a plot of land on West Badger Road right off of the Beltline. To allow for on-time construction and completion of the building, $13 million needs to be raised by this fall. Dr. Gee says that $13 million will also allow for a couple years of operating reserves.

He says the goal of The Center is so everyone in our area can learn more about Black culture.

“I want people who are non-Black to come to a place where they can not only see Black plays and hear Black concerts but experience the depth of Blackness and the pride of that,” said Dr. Gee.

He knows it wouldn't be possible without the support of multiple businesses and over 600 donors. That includes Jerome Garrett Jr. and his wife Deidre. They donated $50,000 towards the $36 million total.

“I think, for me, this donation is an investment in this community, in this state,” said Garrett Jr. “And so for me, it's truly an investment that is worth making to really uphold and lift our community up," he said.

"It's fostering a sense of belonging for the Black people in the community,” said Deidre Garrett. “I think through The Center, also fostering that sense of belonging, it's also just creating that space to help us support the future."

$23 million has been raised so far, but the work isn't done. Dr. Gee is calling on the community to support the project that he says will shape the city for years to come.

“This is about strengthening the Black community, but I know that the ripple effects will make us a stronger community for everyone," said Dr. Gee.

The goal is to break ground next spring, and Dr. Gee hopes to have The Center open by late 2025.

You can learn more about The Center and how to donate online.