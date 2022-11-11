The cold blast sets the stage for weekend snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures have crashed behind the front yesterday nearly 40 degrees across the area. Wind chills tonight could reach the single digits!
A little light snow may get into the mix on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. little to no accumulation is expected with highs staying the low 30s all day.
Sunday looks like a fairly quiet day, but once again we can't expect temps to warm with highs in the middle 30s again.
More light snow chances will be possible next week! Monday, flurries or spotty light snow is possible with a better chance for sticking snow Tuesday through Wednesday.