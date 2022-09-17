'The community really loves this event': City of Sun Prairie hosts 2022 Multicultural Fair

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The City of Sun Prairie celebrated its diversity Saturday at the community's annual Multicultural Fair.
The tradition was brought to life by performances, games and nearly 50 vendors.
This year, there was representation from Latin America, West Africa, Ireland and more.
Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist for the City of Sun Prairie, said it was all about embracing different cultures and expanding horizons.
"This only gets bigger and bigger every year because of all the community support," King said. "The community really loves this event."
The fair was first held in 2019.