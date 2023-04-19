The Dane County Farmer's Market Wednesday Market is open

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Farmer's Market is kicking off it's Wednesday night event.
The DCFM will be open every Wednesday on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. until November 1st.
This market is more intimate than the Saturday market, but you'll be able find a lot of your favorite market members and items like fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, bakery items, cut flowers, plants, and many specialty items.
The market is close to public and private ramps, and Madison Metro has stops nearby. More directions and additional parking information, visit DCFM's website.