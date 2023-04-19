 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern
Columbia, central Dane and northwestern Dodge Counties through 1100
AM CDT...

At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Poynette to near Black Earth to near Mount
Horeb. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Waunakee,
Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Deforest,
Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Lodi, Fall River, Mazomanie, Shorewood
Hills, and Black Earth.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 119 and 137.
U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 64 and 78, and between mile
markers 81 and 84.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 249 and 266.
U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 128.
Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 141.
Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 250.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

The Dane County Farmer's Market Wednesday Market is open

  • Updated
  • 0
DCFM lettuce mix.jpg

Courtesy of the Dane County Farmers' Market

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Farmer's Market is kicking off it's Wednesday night event. 

The DCFM will be open every Wednesday on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. until November 1st.

This market is more intimate than the Saturday market, but you'll be able find a lot of your favorite market members and items like fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, bakery items, cut flowers, plants, and many specialty items.

The market is close to public and private ramps, and Madison Metro has stops nearby. More directions and additional parking information, visit DCFM's website. 

Tags

Recommended for you