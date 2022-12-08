 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

'The danger to others' dogs has been stopped': Fort Atkinson dog trainer sentenced to jail

cooper dog

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- A Fort Atkinson dog trainer has been sentenced after two dogs died in her care, according to Wisconsin court records.

Tammy Flemming, who owned Herman's Hangout, was sentenced to six months in jail and she must pay over $3,600 in restitutions to the victim.

She is also banned from training any animals for one year.

Attorney Daniel Jardine said in a statement that though nothing can be done to bring back Cooper and Marley, "the danger to others' dogs has been stopped."

He said the judge sentenced Flemming to the maximum jail sentence allowed while pointing out her "'total' lack of acceptance of responsibility for the dogs’ deaths."

"She’ll now have many months in a jail cell to think about it," his statement reads.

