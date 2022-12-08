'The danger to others' dogs has been stopped': Fort Atkinson dog trainer sentenced to jail

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- A Fort Atkinson dog trainer has been sentenced after two dogs died in her care, according to Wisconsin court records.

Tammy Flemming, who owned Herman's Hangout, was sentenced to six months in jail and she must pay over $3,600 in restitutions to the victim.

She is also banned from training any animals for one year.

Attorney Daniel Jardine said in a statement that though nothing can be done to bring back Cooper and Marley, "the danger to others' dogs has been stopped."

He said the judge sentenced Flemming to the maximum jail sentence allowed while pointing out her "'total' lack of acceptance of responsibility for the dogs’ deaths."

"She’ll now have many months in a jail cell to think about it," his statement reads.