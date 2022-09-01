The DNR wants your help collecting milkweed seedpods

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants your help to collect wild common milkweed seed pods to grow and restore habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators on state lands.
Volunteers can collect seedpods from their property or neighbor's uncultivated fields — with their permission — until the end of September.
The DNR says Wisconsin is the heart of the eastern migratory population of monarchs, whose population has decreased by 80% over the last 20 years. Additionally, Wisconsin is home to two other endangered species — the rusty patched bumble bee and the Karner blue butterfly — along with 16 other at-risk pollinators.
“Collecting milkweed seeds is a great opportunity for the public to help sustain Wisconsin’s prairies and pollinators for generations to come," said Tim Holme, DNR Conservation Biologist
How and where to collect milkweed seedpods
The DNR says to only collect milkweed seedpods from the following counties: Adams, Jefferson, Juneau, Marquette, Milwaukee, Portage, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Wood.
Mature pods are brownish- or grayish-green. If the leaves are dying or falling off, the pods are likely ready for picking or soon will be.
For every 10 seedpods collected, the DNR says to leave one behind to ensure local reseeding.
Once the pods are collected, put them in a brown paper bag, feed sack, cloth bag or another breathable bag for donation. Include the county, address, nearest road or latitude and longitude of the collection site and contact information for any DNR follow-up questions.
Dropping off seedpods
Drop off seedpods at any of the following locations. Place the bags in the side door of the kiosk or in the designated tote. After dropping seeds off, contact the one of the DNR officials below to let them know.
Central Sands Region: Adams, Marathon, Marquette, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties
Contact: Tim Holme Timothy.Holme@wisconsin.gov or 608-403-6243
- Friendship Ranger Station, 532. N. Main St., Adams, WI
- Necedah Ranger Station, 400 Birch St., Necedah, WI
- DNR Wisconsin Rapids Service Center, 473 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Plover DNR Ranger Station 2510 Maple Drive, Plover, WI
- Wisconsin Dells Ranger Station 1242 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI
Southern Kettle Moraine: Milwaukee, Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha counties
Contact: Emily Helm Emily.Helm@wisconsin.gov or 262-470-0267
- Havenwoods State Forest, 6141 N. Hopkins St., Milwaukee, WI
- Hausmann Nature Center at Lapham Peak, W328 W846 County Road C, Delafield, WI
- Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit Headquarters, S91W39091 WI-59, Eagle, WI