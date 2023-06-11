The Dodgeville antique show and flea market set up for its 31st year

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dodgeville antique show and flea market was hosted at Harris Park Sunday afternoon for the 31st year.
The event welcomed more than 65 dealers selling their unique items. Guests shopped for antique furniture, jewelry, books, toys and much more while enjoying a food stand and fresh home-made pies baked by the local Lioness Club.
Dodgeville Lions Club worker Bob Kratochwill said that the antique show is about more than just shopping.
"All the funds that come in profit-wise go back into the community," Kratochwill said.
According to the Dodgeville Lions Club, this event brings in thousands of dollars each year. A large portion of this profit goes towards community necessities, such as the recently built $30,000 Dodgeville High School auditorium.
"Profit is not personal profit for anyone as far as the show is concerned. But just fundraisers to provide money for needed spaces within the community," Kratochwill said.