The dry conditions are coming to an end... hopefully

Air quality alert is in effect for some through 11pm Monday.
We're beginning to see our stretch of dry conditions come to an end; looking towards the final day of May into the start of June, our rain chances look to slightly increase since our humidity is going to increase as well.
Tuesday is going to remain dry and our temperatures are going to remain in the mid 80s with comfortable dew points.
Starting Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, our temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points climbing into the 60s as well. It will feel a bit muggy outside but that added moisture in the atmosphere will help produce isolated chances for storms in the late afternoon.