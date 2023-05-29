 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The dry conditions are coming to an end... hopefully

Air quality alert is in effect for some through 11pm Monday.

We're beginning to see our stretch of dry conditions come to an end; looking towards the final day of May into the start of June, our rain chances look to slightly increase since our humidity is going to increase as well.

Tuesday is going to remain dry and our temperatures are going to remain in the mid 80s with comfortable dew points.

Starting Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, our temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points climbing into the 60s as well. It will feel a bit muggy outside but that added moisture in the atmosphere will help produce isolated chances for storms in the late afternoon.

