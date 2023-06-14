The dry spell continues on

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Though there's a small chance for rain Wednesday night, the extended forecast is calling for minimal to no chances for rain for Wisconsin and much of the Midwest.
A weak cold front is going to be sliding through the Midwest overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. In doing so, it may spark an isolated shower or two across, especially, southeastern Wisconsin. Dew points will be in the 50s and 60s but the likelihood that many people will see rain is not likely.
The cold front passes leaving us with cooler temperatures and drier air on Thursday.
Looking beyond the next 24 hours, temperatures are steadily going to climb into the 80s starting Saturday. Father's Day will remain dry as well with upper 80s to low 90s possible starting Monday of next week.