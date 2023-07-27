The Edgewater celebrates 75 years with live music festival

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison’s iconic Edgewater Hotel is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend with a live music festival.
On Thursday, 27 News spoke with Amy Supple, COO and Senior Vice President of The Edgewater.
In celebration of the milestone anniversary, The Edgewater will host Mendota Live Music Fest.
“We have an incredible lineup,” said Supple. “The Preservation Hall Jazz Band from New Orleans has come up to celebrate with us this year, and they start at seven o'clock. It's going to be just an incredible day of music.”
Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be joined by Madison’s best musical talent: Natty Nation, Panchromatic Steel and The Jimmys.
The event will be free and open to the public and promises to be an annual summer highlight.
