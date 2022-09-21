The end of Summer is a breezy one

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The end of Summer is here and it’s going to be a breezy end to the season. After severe storms moved through southern Wisconsin, conditions are going to be quiet until we go into the weekend.
Winds are slowly going to be moving in cooler and drier air into Wisconsin; it usually takes a day after the cold front passes, today, to move in the new airmass. That means by Thursday, the Fall-like air will be overhead and stick around through Friday.
While a stray shower may be possible on Wednesday, the moisture really holds off until Friday mid/late afternoon on the backside of a high pressure system.
We’ll keep a threat for showers through the weekend.