'The example that choir set, being out and open, gave me hope': LGBTQ+ chorus celebrates 25 years of music and making a difference

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local LGBTQ+ chorus is celebrating 25 years of sharing music with Madison. Perfect Harmony says they sing to make a better world.
"When we think back to 25 years ago, it was a very different environment, politically, culturally and legally," Bryan Schenker, president of Perfect Harmony said.
"Music has a way of touching people more deeply, perhaps, than just spoken word," Schenker said. "It really communicates emotion and feeling in a way that words alone sometimes fail to do."
When the chorus was formed 25 years ago with just 10 singers, it was seen by current members as an act of bravery.
"Being out was not something that anybody could just do without consequence," Schenker said. "It could affect your career, your personal relationships, your family relationships. And so, it was a very challenging time."
Schenker knows firsthand the power that music, specifically from Perfect Harmony, can have over people. The first time he heard the chorus perform he was a student at UW Madison not yet willing to be honest about his sexuality.
"The example that choir set, being out and open, gave me hope that one day I would come out and not be afraid to do that," Schenker said.
In the chorus' eyes, getting out into the community to perform is the best way to make a difference.
"Through our outreach efforts we represent, by example, a positive way that LGBTQ members of the community can contribute to society at large," Schenker said. "And that's how we've grown our organization over the years is continuing to do that."
Despite the good they work to share with the community, some Perfect Harmony members have recently experienced anti-gay or trans vandalism. But, they say that won't slow them down.
"The hate's not done," Schenker said. "But we're continuing to make progress. And sometimes there's pushback when there is progress."
Because of the influence Perfect Harmony has had on his life, Schenker knows firsthand things can change for LGBTQ people, and he says, "they can get better."
"It's up to organizations like Perfect Harmony Chorus to continue to carry that message to represent the LGBTIQ community in a positive way, that helps us change hearts and minds," Schenker said.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared December 4 Perfect Harmony Day in Madison to congratulate and thank the members of Perfect Harmony for all they've done in nearly three decades.