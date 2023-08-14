'The farmers are your second family': Longtime milk hauler makes his final rounds

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- For a combined total of 100 years, a family business has been hauling milk all over southern Wisconsin. The business is now making its final rounds.
Tom Schwartz said it all started when his father began hauling milk back in 1946.
"This is the last truck that my father bought in 1979," he said pointing to pictures in an album.
Schwartz said he would help his father out over the years. When he was in high school, his father approached him with a question.
"I was a senior and he says, 'You want to haul milk?' and I just said 'yeah,'" Schwartz recalled. "That was the only conversation."
He said the rest was history.
Schwartz took over the family business in 1996 when his father retired and later died.
"I think it's just in my blood," he said. "It's an everyday thing and the farmers are your second family."
Over the years, Schwartz said the industry keeps changing and the 16-hour days become longer and harder.
"I first started hauling back in 1974 and I had 20 farms where I picked up probably 40,000 pounds of milk a day," he explained.
With all the farms growing and production changing, Schwartz said he works with 14 farms now and picks up roughly 150,000 pounds a day.
"Four and a half million pounds a month," he added.
Behind each farm on his route is a family and people he's directly impacted.
"There will be different guys in and out, and we won't have the same person that we've been use to everyday since I can remember," Jason Hensen said.
Hensen and his brother own Hensen Bros. Dairy Inc. in Waunakee.
He told 27 News his two sons love watching Schwartz drive the big truck up the road and he'll even honk the loud horn for them.
Schwartz said the people he works with are what make the job worth it. However, 50 years and 10 grandchildren later, Schwartz said it's time for him to retire.
"My one grandson played in the state tournament and won the state championship," he said. "And I missed that and I kind of regret that."
Schwartz told 27 News he's excited to spend more time with his family and learn how to relax.
When asked if he had any advice for younger generations starting in the workforce, Schwarz said, "It's hard, but it's rewarding too and if it hadn't been, I wouldn't have been doing it for 50 years."
"If you really like something, stick with it. It'll make you happy down the road," Schwartz added.
Schwartz's last day is Aug. 31 and he plans to hand over the truck to a close friend in the business.
He told 27 News he's going to miss everyone he works with but is excited to spend time with family.