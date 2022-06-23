The fight against fentanyl: Two women's hopes to bring overdose aid kits to schools across Wisconsin

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- It's been eight months since Waunakee mother Michelle Kullman lost her son after he overdosed on fentanyl while at his dorm at UW-Milwaukee. Now, she and other mothers are trying to make a difference.
Her son, 19-year-old Cade Reddington, died of fentanyl poisoning in November 2021 after taking a pill that he thought was a Percocet. Kullman says there isn't a day that goes by that she doesn't think of him.
"He was always there, he was the ear to listen to, he was super energetic," Kullman said. "He took five months to teach himself how to do backflips. And then once he started he never stopped."
Reddington, took the pill at a bar and returned back to his dorm when he told a friend that he "felt icky." He died just a few hours later.
"He died in his dorm room surrounded by suitemates, who thought he fell asleep in the beanbag chair and had no idea that their friend was dying in front of them, until it was too late," Kullman said.
After a toxicology report was performed, the results showed that he had actually taken pure fentanyl.
"It was a fentanyl death pill, that's what it was," Kullman said. "There was no chance for him."
Stories like Cade's are becoming more and more common across the United States. Earlier this year, the CDC announced that fentanyl overdoses were the leading cause of death in people aged 18-45.
According to the organization Families Against Fentanyl, 175 people die of fentanyl poisoning every day, or one person every eight and a half minutes. Kullman says it's a silent epidemic.
"I had absolutely no idea," Kullman said. "None of my friends had any idea about this, until this happened to Cade."
Now, Kullman has turned to activism to call attention to the issue. She's been working with the governor's office to help inform and educate young people across Wisconsin.
So is Serve You Rx Outreach Coordinator Jessica Geschke. She's currently leading an initiative to get overdose aid kits — or OAK kits — installed into all public buildings and schools across Wisconsin.
The kits are equipped with Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid overdose. The drug, when sprayed up the nose, can save someone's life in four minutes or less.
"They can live another day, or they can get into recovery," Geschke said. "This is life or death."
Geschke got involved in the effort after her brother overdosed in her home and her young son found him. After taking him to the ER, they had no supply of Narcan to replenish what she had given to her brother.
"If we can put an AED machine up everywhere, why can't we put a Narcan box that saves individuals up everywhere?" Geschke said.
Her plan has already taken action in some locations around the state, including in two Madison hotels, a police station in Horicon and in multiple public buildings in Walworth County.
"We need to be able to get out there and help break that stigma down," Geschke said. "And if that means that we put a box in a high school or a college, where either someone using or their friend can connect and get the Narcan and be able to revive somebody, like that is a game changer for me."
Geschke has partnered with Julie Bonogofsky, a board member for the Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition to get it done. They've helped her get it installed at the Career and College Academy in Elkhorn already.
"It's just important that it's available for everybody," Bonogofsky said. "Unfortunately, an overdose doesn't discriminate against anybody, so we need to be prepared."
Unfortunately for Kullman, Cade didn't have that option. She says if there had been a kit in his dorm, it could have made all the difference.
"He could still be here," Kullman said. "So that is my goal. To change that story and to change Cade's story to a better outcome."