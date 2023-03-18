'The fire was pretty intense': Residents of Monona Hills Apartments recount deadly fire

MADISON (WKOW) - Victims of a deadly fire at Monona Hills Apartments recounted the scary moments leading up to their escape Saturday morning.
Oscar Balderas said he woke up to the fire alarm going off and smelled smoke. He said he jumped into action to alert his neighbors and help many get outside.
"A lot of the people that I was helping were in their gowns, some had no shoes, barefoot," he said. "I mean, it was just crazy."
Kisiah Johnson, another resident of the building, said she also woke up to the fire alarm, but thought it was a false alarm at first. When she realized it wasn’t, she also made her escape.
"The fire was pretty intense, and it was spreading rapidly because of the wind picking up," Johnson said.
Both residents told 27 News they are saddened by the losses of their belongings, but especially devastated by the loss of one of their neighbor’s lives.
Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen told 27 News one person was found dead inside the apartment. An investigation is underway right now to determine if their death was caused by the fire.
Balderas and Johnson say they are grateful to be alive.
"At least we got out and we have our lives, but some of us lost everything," Balderas said.
"I wasn't really nervous or upset," Johnson said. "I really don't know why because normally I have that feeling. I didn't have that at all. I was just really calm. I guess I was just happy that I was alive. I made it out alive, and I was okay."
The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter next door at Stephen’s Lutheran Church.
Philip Maier, one of the volunteers, said being there for people during hardships like the fire includes many things.
"A lot of times, it's just being a listener," Maier said. "And then, if we find areas, like, if they need some help with mental health possibly, prescriptions, things like that."
Kyle Kriegl, another volunteer, said no matter how that support looks, it will be unwavering.
"We're working with all the residents that were impacted," he said. "We'll be following up with those that are not currently here in the shelter, and whatever their disaster needs are, we'll be there to help support them with the recovery needs."
Fire Chief McMullen said it investigators believe the fire started on the second floor of the apartment. He said they also believe the fire started unintentionally.
According to McCullen, damage from the fire likely caused more than $2 million in damage.