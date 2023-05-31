'The first time I saw a firefighter of color completely changed the course of my life': Sable Flames highlights jobs in fire, policing

MADISON (WKOW) — Students had the opportunity to explore first responder vehicles and learn more about jobs in policing and fire on Wednesday.
The event was put on by the Sable Flames, an organization of all Black firefighters who raise money to help kids attend college. Organizers said their goal is to show people of color in a positive light, other than athletes, actors or singers.
William Boone is a firefighter for the City of Madison and former co-chairperson for the Sable Flames. He said he wanted to create a different type of setting for kids to interact with the career of firefighter, one that was not emergent.
"To know us a little bit, kind of see us in like a different light. But also, there are a lot of, you know, children of color, as well as like females that don't know that they can do this type of job," Boone said.
It is the second time the Sable Flames are hosting the event, and Boone said he hopes it piques interest.
"When you do something like this, you just never know what type of impact you're going to have on a kid. Just by giving them a helmet, giving them a high five that can completely change their life," he said.
Boone reflected on his own childhood and how he became interested in the job.
"The first time I saw a firefighter of color completely changed the course of my life, hence what I do now," Boone said. "It really inspired me to always want to do that from the time I was about seven, eight years old."
Organizers said events like this plant the seed in the minds of young kids, motivating them to think about careers in policing and fire.