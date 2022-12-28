'The foremost goal is to keep people alive': UW-Madison joins national research network to prevent overdose deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced it has joined with institutions across the country to research and develop new strategies to prevent overdose deaths.
As part of the National Institutes of Health national research network, UW-Madison will be investigating ways to better connect people with harm reduction services -- like hotlines, syringe service programs and disease testing -- and other care resources.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a professor of medicine at UW School of Medicine and Public Health, will be leading the research. He said that even though harm reduction services are "widely viewed as life-saving," there's still a lot to learn about them.
“There are important unanswered questions about how they can best be implemented, and whether novel and emerging strategies are feasible and acceptable to the diverse communities affected by drug addiction in the United States,” Westergaard said.
The study will collect information on participants' drug habits, risk factors, substance use disorder symptoms, life circumstances and mental health.
Insights from the study will then be shared with the research network, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and tribal health organizations to inform further research and public health campaigns.
Westergaard said no matter where someone is in their journey -- whether it's relapse, recovery or treatment -- the main goal is to keep people alive, safe and healthy."
Westergaard said another hope for the study is that beyond helping people, a long-term goal is to educate people and change systems.
“It’s not just about treatment, but about offering services in a person-centered, nonjudgmental and stigma-free environment,” Westergaard said. “We hope to expand the tools and values of harm reduction into all areas of health and human services.”