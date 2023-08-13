The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness promotes resources, opportunities at first block party

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness hosted its very first annual block party on Sunday.
Brittingham Park was lined with community members exploring opportunities, resources and information presented by the foundation and its partners.
Lisa Peyton-Caire, the creator of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, discussed the goals of the afternoon.
"Today really is about bringing community together and out to connect with the foundation and the many resources that we provide to women and families," she said.
Peyton-Caire explained the dedication and commitment that went into creating a block party centered around empowerment.
With hard work put in by volunteers across the city, a few dark clouds could not stop the Foundation for Black Women's wellness from equipping community members with a network of resource-rich opportunities.
"Rain or shine, community has to go on," Peyton-Caire said. "So we're here whether the rain falls or the sun shines."
And while the weather cast a few showers over the city, the puddles reflected a successful and empowering inaugural block party.