...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness promotes resources, opportunities at first block party

  • Updated
  • 0
Foundation for Black Women's Wellness block party

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness hosted its very first annual block party on Sunday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness hosted its very first annual block party on Sunday. 

Brittingham Park was lined with community members exploring opportunities, resources and information presented by the foundation and its partners. 

Lisa Peyton-Caire, the creator of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, discussed the goals of the afternoon. 

"Today really is about bringing community together and out to connect with the foundation and the many resources that we provide to women and families," she said. 

Peyton-Caire explained the dedication and commitment that went into creating a block party centered around empowerment. 

With hard work put in by volunteers across the city, a few dark clouds could not stop the Foundation for Black Women's wellness from equipping community members with a network of resource-rich opportunities. 

"Rain or shine, community has to go on," Peyton-Caire said. "So we're here whether the rain falls or the sun shines." 

And while the weather cast a few showers over the city, the puddles reflected a successful and empowering inaugural block party. 

