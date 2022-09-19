'The future of dairy': How a Monroe processing plant is boosting efficiency and sustainability

MONROE (WKOW) -- The process of making cheese creates whey. For years, people considered the byproduct to be waste, but now processing plants across the country turn it into useable products, including protein powders and drinks. One plant in Monroe is further advancing the work, helping make the entire process more efficient and sustainable.
"We partner with the cheesemaking community around Green County, and we receive their whey," Ben Kroeplin with Milk Specialties Global (MSG) said. "We concentrate it and find a new market for it, and really, at the end of the day, our goal is to capture every last nutrient of that farmer's milk."
The concentration is a critical step. Kroeplin said the whey that comes into the Monroe plant is about 80% water. That means it's expensive to transport to a larger processing facility in Fond du Lac.
"So we thought, 'Hey, let's concentrate this here in Monroe, close to the cheesemakers,'" Kroeplin said. "That way we can take a lot more trucks off the road [and] be a lot more efficient because we're just shipping a lot more of the solids, the good stuff, the nutrients, up there as opposed to just shipping a lot of water."
The increase in efficiency is also making the entire process more sustainable. MSG said its process has saved more than 47,000 gallons of diesel fuel so far and returned nearly 3 million gallons of water to the local watershed.
Those are just some of the factors that caught the eye of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
"They're able to lower greenhouse gas emissions, they're able to take trucks off the road, they're able to provide consumers with a very nutritious product and use every last drop of milk in that process," Jennifer Block, the center's senior vice president, said.
This summer, MDG received the Innovation Center's Outstanding Dairy Processing Sustainability award.
"This project in Monroe is very unique in that it's working throughout the value chain to ensure that every drop of milk is used and made into nutritious dairy foods," Block said.
Kroeplin said the award is nice, but he said it's not the motivation for implementing these changes.
"This is the future of dairy," he said. "It's super critical for the dairy industry to keep pushing forward, to keep finding new ways to be cleaner, more efficient, greener because consumers are demanding it."