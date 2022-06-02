The Great Dane Brewing Co. heads to Japan

MADISON (WKOW) — The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company is heading overseas as it prepares to open a new location in Japan.
Some might say this move was inevitable.
Great Dane co-founder, brewmaster and soon-to-be CEO and brewmaster for the Japan location Rob LoBreglio has deep ties with the country, and he's been visiting Japan regularly for years.
Through his brother, a professor of Japanese studies, he met Tetsuya Kiyosawa in the mid-90s, a time when craft beer was still gaining acceptance. Kiyosawa was excited to be part of the industry and trained under LoBreglio for two years before returning to Japan to work in the Japanese beverage industry, including time at one of Japan's most successful craft breweries, Yoho Brewing Co.
Kiyosawa and LoBreglio talked about opening a brewery in Japan for years, with LoBreglio originally having the idea when he worked as a consultant in Japan. Now Kiyosawa will oversee distributor relations, brewery productions and community involvement at the new location.
“Tetsuya is a dear friend and a true student of craft beer,” LoBreglio said. “His intricate understanding of the industry is invaluable, and I can’t wait to again work alongside him.”
The idea continued to become more realistic when LoBreglio met Phil Dawson, a former Madison-area sports personality. Dawson became interested in craft beer, became a certified brewer and moved to Sendai with his wife who's originally from Japan. Dawson will serve as an assistant brewer, leveraging his connections throughout the Japanese beer scene.
But LoBreglio's dream team doesn't end there.
Shinji Muramoto — originally from Sapporo, Japan, and owner of Muramoto in Madison — will serve as the branch's president, overseeing the brewery’s tasting room. A longtime friend of LoBreglio, Muramoto is one of Madison’s most decorated chefs.
“The strength of this team cannot be overstated,” said LoBreglio. “From the beer and food to a strong respect for Japanese culture, we have a group that’s as passionate as it is talented.”
The Great Dane will begin construction later this summer on a production brewery and tasting room in Akiu Onsen, Sendai, which is about two hours north of Tokyo and one of Japan's longstanding tourist destinations.
The brewery will operate separately from Great Dane's in the U.S. and will focus on selling canned and bottled beers throughout Japan. The hope is to begin distributing beer throughout Japan by early spring 2023.
“This is a dream come true. I get to work alongside some great people and close friends who are so dedicated to strengthening the craft beer industry in Japan,” LoBreglio said. “Along with featuring current Great Dane beers, we plan to create a range of new beers. We’re going to have a lot of fun with it and will certainly bring some of those recipes to Wisconsin.”