The heat continues on... for now

Even though Summer has unofficially started, the last few days have made it seem like we're in the dog days of it. However, the heat doesn't look to last too much longer.
Like Thursday and Friday, our high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s. Both days southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine with isolated chances for rain/storms Sunday.
We'll continue to see the threat for isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday but temperatures will begin to cool down. Tuesday onwards our temperatures will be more seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Over the next seven days however, there are no major chances for soaking rain. Like the last few days, isolated to scattered chances for storms will be present Sunday and Monday.