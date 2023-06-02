 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The heat continues on... for now

  • Updated
  • 0
highs

Even though Summer has unofficially started, the last few days have made it seem like we're in the dog days of it. However, the heat doesn't look to last too much longer.

Like Thursday and Friday, our high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s. Both days southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine with isolated chances for rain/storms Sunday.

We'll continue to see the threat for isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday but temperatures will begin to cool down. Tuesday onwards our temperatures will be more seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Over the next seven days however, there are no major chances for soaking rain. Like the last few days, isolated to scattered chances for storms will be present Sunday and Monday.

