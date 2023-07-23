The heat wave begins Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a pleasant weekend with some folks picking up rain, our temperatures are going to climb as our latest heat wave begins. We're expecting multiple days in the low to mid 90s with some closing in on the 100s and our heat index values climbing into the low 100s as well.
Temperatures are going to settle into the low to mid 60s sitting under mostly clear conditions. Winds are going to remain light.
The heat dome that's been off to our south is going to push its way a little north starting Monday and sit overhead through the upcoming weekend.
Starting Monday, our highs are going to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with plenty of sunshine. We'll climb there once again on Tuesday but we'll add evening, isolated rain/storm chances.
Thursday looks to be hottest day with highs climbing into the mid 90s. It's an important reminder that it's just as important to stay cool during the night time hours as well.