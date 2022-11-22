'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' reimagines Tchaikovsky’s ballet, features hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet 'The Nutcracker' is reimagined in a holiday spectacle coming to Madison's Overture Center on Friday.
'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' pays homage to the original and is retold through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip-hop culture.
The show is celebrating its 10th season, and it's a big accomplishment for hip hop pioneer and show performer Kurtis Blow as well. He had a heart transplant in 2020, which has given him a new lease on life.
"Unbelievable, amazing that I am still here to be able to perform again on stage with all of my friends," he said.
For Blow, who plays the emcee of the show, 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' is a one-of-a-kind experience.
"It will bring your whole family together as we celebrate Tchaikovsky’s classical experience along with the fusion of hip hop beats and tracks, and of course, these dancers who are very talented," he said. "We give 100% every night, so it's all encompassed in the message and our theme that love conquers all."
There are just a few tickets left for Friday's performance.
But to add to the excitement, inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.