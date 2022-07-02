The holiday weekend is booming with Fourth of July celebrations

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Queue the fireworks! Fourth of July celebrations are firing up again after COVID-19 put restrictions on many of them.
The Village of Brooklyn is just one place excited to light up the skies again this year.
Village President, Mark Brunner, says putting on fireworks was a top priority.
"'Are we bringing back the fireworks?' I'm gonna do everything I can to make it happen," Brunner said.
The last time the village launched fireworks was in 2014, so Brunner is excited to get the community back together.
"I think our park will be full, and I know there's gonna be a lot of people that live in the area that are going to be watching from home, and I think it's just gonna be, it's gonna be just a positive for the village," he said.
But some are still deciding to host their own celebrations. That's why firework shop owner Andrew Obrecht is making sure cost is low and stock is high.
"We're just trying to keep things, you know, good for the customer," he said. "So they can still enjoy the Fourth of July and have some fireworks when they're already dealing with increased gas prices, food prices, and everything else has increased."
He says sales are increasing as more and more people hope to put on their own firework shows.
"It's actually was really surprising. Like, last year, we had a big, big increase in sales because all the professional shows were canceled, and people still want to have their fireworks, but it doesn't seem like it's really slowed down much this year," he said.
For a list of fireworks near you, visit here.