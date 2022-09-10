'The kids are the future of the sport': Iron Kids Fun Run puts little runners in the spotlight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before the highly anticipated IRONMAN competition Sunday, a smaller competition was held Saturday.
That was the Iron Kids Fun Run on the Capitol Square.
It was hosted by the Madison Area Sports Commission.
Children ages two to 11-years-old participated, with toddlers running about 50 yards and older kids running anywhere from one to two kilometers.
"It doesn't get any better than a bunch of families," Ryan Richards, Race Director said. "The kids today or the kids tomorrow maybe watched mom and dad race and this is their chance to be in the spotlight a little bit and enjoy it."
The Iron Man begins at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Athletes begin with a 2.4 mile swim, then ride their bikes for 112 miles and finish with a full marathon.
Richards hopes it inspires young athletes.
"The kids are the future of the sport." Richards said.