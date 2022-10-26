'The knife went straight through'; Janesville woman survives stabbing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A woman is recovering after police say she was stabbed an estimated five times in Janesville.

According to officials with the Janesville Police Department, the stabbing happened at a home on north Osborne where police said a 19-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

Lacy Broetzmann told 27 News her sister Cami was the victim, and she suffered several internal injuries from the stab wounds.

"Her liver was pretty damaged; the knife went straight through," she said.

Broetzmann said Cami does at-home care for the elderly and people with disabilities and was at work when her client's son attacked her with a knife. Broetzmann said Cami began fighting back and was able to escape and call for help.

"She definitely is a fighter. I'm truly amazed by her bravery," Broetzmann added.

Cami was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, and police said she immediately went into surgery.

"Everything was just so up in the air about how she was," Broetzmann explained. "She had life threatening injuries, and she was in surgery for so long, and I just knew I couldn't go on without her."

According to the Janesville Police Department, 19-year-old Asher Spitz was taken into custody for attempted homicide. However, it's unclear if or when Spitz will be formally charged.

Broeztmann said Cami is still in the hospital but is getting better every day.

"I'm just in awe of her. She amazes me every day because I know if I was in her position, it would have gone very different," she said. "I'm just really proud of her."

If you'd like to support the family, a GoFundMe was set up to help Cami and her family through this time.