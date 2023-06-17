The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination hosts "Juneteenth in the Park"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination hosted outdoor festivities on Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.
The holiday, celebrated each year on June 19th, commemorates the day when over 250,000 enslaved people were declared free in 1865. Juneteenth was declared a Wisconsin state holiday in 2009 and has been celebrated in Madison since 1990.
The Juneteenth ceremony, called Juneteenth in the Park, began with a parade featuring kids' activities, exhibits, vendors, speakers and entertainers such as Rick Flowers & the Juneteenth Band.
Jeanetta Weaver, the leader of the Dairyland Dancing Diamonds, discussed the importance of being a part of this event and joining in celebration of the holiday.
"I am thankful and ready to experience a difference in the community, and just can't wait for the big and huge impact that we will have," Weaver said.
The DairyLand Dancing Diamonds is made up of kids ages one through 18 who love to dance and use their art to make a difference. This group is one of the many participants in the Juneteenth parade.
As the parade reached Penn Park, the festivities kicked off with a program featuring comments by community elders and leaders whose words of reflection were celebrated by the public.
The celebration features tributes to music legends each year. This year, the event honored Tina Turner, Michael Henderson, Irene Cara and Ramsey Lewis. Attendees also enjoyed local performers, artists, presentations, displays and activities.
The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination worked with local partners to create a day filled with both excitement and education. Cultural information and food were showcased and the public celebrated Juneteenth in a festive atmosphere.
For more information on how to be involved in planning, participating or contributing in upcoming events they should visit the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination website.