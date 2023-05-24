The lack of rain continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Dry and sunny conditions continue across southern Wisconsin as we near the end of May. Speaking of nearing the end of May, there doesn't look to be any rain in the forecast which would make May 2023 for Madison its 6th driest May on record.
A high pressure system is going to be moving down from Canada as we end Wednesday and it'll sit overhead through the start of the weekend. Cooler air that's been sitting to our north will cause our temperatures on Thursday to climb into the upper 60s for high temperatures.
However, temperatures bounce back into the 70s and 80s starting Friday and stay there through the middle of next week. By the middle of next week, though, we may see 90s pop up.
What southern Wisconsin will not see is rain; over the next seven days, the estimated accumulated precipitation we could pick up is less than a half an inch. Make sure that you are watering your plants since Mother Nature won't be watering them.