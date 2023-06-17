The Lafayette County Fire Department offers classes on life-saving techniques

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Fire Department is hosting two classes to teach the public life-saving skills.
The first class will be teaching Basic Life Support where attendees will learn the crucial life-saving techniques that first responders and healthcare providers practice. This class will be held at LCFD Central Station on June 26th, at 6 pm. The general class is free to attend and the certificate costs $10.
The second class will be a Heartsaver course for individuals interested in learning essential CPR skills. This class will be held at LCFD Central Station on July 22nd, at 9 am. This class is also free to attend and guests can obtain the certificate for $20.
There is no sign-up required for either class. The Lafayette County Fire Department asks guests to show up at the time of the class and be ready to learn.