The Lafayette County Fire Department offers classes on life-saving techniques

MFD PERFORMS CPR ON MANNEQUIN

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Fire Department is hosting two classes to teach the public life-saving skills. 

The first class will be teaching Basic Life Support where attendees will learn the crucial life-saving techniques that first responders and healthcare providers practice. This class will be held at LCFD Central Station on June 26th, at 6 pm. The general class is free to attend and the certificate costs $10. 

The second class will be a Heartsaver course for individuals interested in learning essential CPR skills. This class will be held at LCFD Central Station on July 22nd, at 9 am. This class is also free to attend and guests can obtain the certificate for $20. 

There is no sign-up required for either class. The Lafayette County Fire Department asks guests to show up at the time of the class and be ready to learn. 

