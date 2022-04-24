The Last Full Week of April Is Here!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Hard to believe but April is almost done! We're nearly the half way point of the year. Before we get there, though, we do have to end April and it looks like the month is going to end on the cooler than normal side and wet side.
After our temperatures climbed into the 80s on Saturday, temperatures weren't able to climb as warm on Sunday. Though dry, winds were breezy and the winds are going to stay breezy overnight, Monday and Tuesday as well.
Skies are going to stay quiet Monday and Tuesday as well with more cloud cover on Monday expected compared to Tuesday. Temperatures are only going to climb into the upper 40s to low 50s for the first half the week.
The second half of the week may be a bit warmer with a better chance for rain, especially as we get closer to the end of next week. The rain looks to be just that - maybe a few thunderstorms but none should be severe.