'The last project me and him had started together': Motorcycle stolen from Whitewater backyard returned to owner

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A Whitewater man is taking a sigh of relief after his stolen motorcycle was returned.
After a long winter in his basement, Colton Newman brought a motorcycle he had been building with his friend, Jordan, out to his Whitewater patio. When he stepped outside, it was nowhere to be found.
"I went to go put on my new parts and....my bike lock was laying on the ground," Newman said. "It was gone."
Luckily, Newman says, he has cameras throughout his home so he immediately checked his footage. Within five minutes, he had video and photos of his bike being stolen.
Newman says in other circumstances he wouldn't have contacted police, or offered a $5000 reward, but to him this bike is priceless.
"One of my best friends who I had lived with for a while, we grew up together, he had just passed away," Newman said. "He was shot...in Glendale in a road rage incident. So, this was the last project me and him had started together."
Newman says after posting on social media, a family member and three friends of the teen reached out to him and police to identify him. Newman says he never wanted to press charges; he just wanted his bike back.
On Thursday, a manager of a nearby apartment complex saw the bike in a yard, recognized it from Facebook and brought it back to Newman.
"I offered a $5,000 reward and she refused to take it," Newman said. "I asked her if she wants to take even a couple hundred bucks. She refused to take any reward and returned it back to me and she very well could have done whatever she wanted with it. So, I'm very grateful."
Newman says now that the bike is back, he's going to finish building it the way Jordan wanted.