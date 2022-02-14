The love for cream puffs extends to Valentine's Day

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Some people had cream puffs on their mind this Valentine's Day.
A steady stream of cars came through the Wisconsin State Fair's holiday cream puff drive-thru.
On Monday, there were strawberry and cocoa flavors available.
"I think it's great. I really think it's a Wisconsin thing and a tradition, and it's so nice to get them other times than just state fair, so I hope they keep it going," said Kathy Meyers, who lives in the Bayside neighborhood.
Monday was the final day of the Valentine's drive-thru.
Organizers say they expected to hand out more than 35,000 cream puffs over all four days.